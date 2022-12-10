To the Editor:
Authors like Tiziano Terzani from Italy, James Wright from the U.S., and other disgruntled U.S. citizens and sports players like Brittney Griner have a few things in common.
They went to communist nations where they would not have to deal with their countries of citizenship, flags, or anthems because they wanted a twisted sense of equality.
The communist countries they went to later turned on these people; and they escaped or had to be rescued by a country that they left because they despised it or felt that did not give them what they thought they were owed.
Heinous spies, weapons dealers, and nasty thugs have been used to ransom a few of these people.
As a country, we should not champion our citizens when they break laws in other nations or voluntarily desert us in times of war.
Instead, if we are shown that certain countries are habitually holding our people hostage for false charges to free criminals from their nations that we lawfully hold — we need a better approach. Namely, a no-travel order for those nations; and to stop throwing money at them and other countries who hate us.
This new view would slow down the image of the U.S. as a drug using, violent, and sexually confused country on the world theatre that cannot morally control its people and starts battles — but since World War II does not succeed in winning them.
Paul Passamonti
Killeen
