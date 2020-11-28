To the Editor:
I hear people complaining about socialism. We can solve this.
Medicare: Pay a certain amount monthly during your work years and when you get to the age the government decides, you can get Medicare you draw it until your saved amount is used up.
Social Security: You pay a certain amount each month during your work years then when you get to the age the government says you can receive it, you can start getting a monthly check until your amount saved runs out.
Veterans: If you serve in the military, you get VA privileges on the day you are discharged for the number of years you served. If you served two years, you get two years, four years, you get four years, etc.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.