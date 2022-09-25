To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Vote-buying has replaced policy research and implementation as the government’s primary function.
Used to be that an incumbent had to point to a past record at election time and a challenger had to make a bold policy promise. No longer. They both just hand out money.
It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about predominantly Democrat states like Illinois, or mostly Republican domains like Ohio, Texas, and Florida. Mayors and governors in every state and in D.C. do exactly the same.
This truly makes government so incredibly easy any more. No one needs to hire policy wonks. Just hire weasels and thugs to hand out cold, hard cash.
Things started with George W. Bush’s $600 payouts to the entire nation right before the 2004 election. Picked up steam with Obama’s $700 billion stimulus package, Trump’s $2 trillion welfare deal, and Biden’s piecemeal rescue plan with things like school debt forgiveness.
I say kids have no reason to go to college any more. Intellectual skills are no longer needed.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
