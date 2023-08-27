To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Last Sunday on the Opinion page C3: “Reader asserts Trump nightmare still a long way from being over.” I thought the letter was quite good, however a little one-sided.
I would prefer: “Reader asserts Trump-Biden nightmare still a long way from being over” In my mind, both men are arrogant fools.
When pressed, both are bullies. When speaking extemporaneously, both are prone to exaggeration, outright lies and dangerous predictions. Both love power and the spotlight. They both feed off the crowd of constituents and reporters. Both are legends in their own minds!
Both appear to be corrupted by power and money if you accept the recent revelations spouted in the media.
I am not sure which one I like the least. The arrogant “arse” who did not respect the advice of his politically more experienced VP or anyone else for that matter?
Then there’s the doddering old fool who reads from a script, has all the press corps questions in advance, and whose VP speaks gibberish no one understands and should have been replaced two years ago.
As President Trump was clearly in charge of the White House, President Biden does not give off that vibe to me. Sometimes I wonder who the real power broker in the Biden White House is.
Frankly, neither man appears very presidential to me at times.
Trump is a hothead.
Biden gets lost on stage and on camera with his words and his feet. He does not exude confidence or competence.
On the world stage, neither comes across as a great statesman who represents America to me. We the People deserve a better president than either of these two men.
The liberal media has been grossly unfair to President Trump and grossly over-fair to President Biden. This clearly feeds the Trump-Biden nightmare. (I offer page C4 of the same edition as pictorial provenance of the unfavorable political baggage attributed to each president. Biden 1 bag, Trump 8 bags).
However, I offer seven more bags for President Biden to “take the thumb off the Trump scale: Afghanistan withdrawal, energy dependence, Hunter’s business debacle, inflation, open border, weaponized DOJ, and a badly weakened woke military at a very dangerous time.
If either President Trump or President Biden is re-elected, the nightmare will continue.
Lastly, I pray neither one of these men become the nominee of their respective parties.
We deserve better candidates so that the Trump- Biden nightmare will end with no ceremony or service, as it should!
I consider myself a right-leaning independent voter waiting to see who shakes out of both parties’ nomination process.
As a retired soldier, I would really like to see a former military man or woman join the election fray. They are ingrained with “Accomplish your mission and take care of your people,” rather than “feather your own nest!”
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
