I got a real education visiting family over the summer. My cousin in Dallas announced that she couldn’t stand CNN, which was “always for the Democrats.” Another relative in Nashville commented on PBS news that I was watching, “That is boring.” He watches FOX news.
In my 50 years of doing counseling, I noticed a lot of people, particularly women, where drawn to daytime dramas on TV. Later this was replaced by Facebook chatter, talk shows (Limbaugh, Alex Jones) and FOX opinion.
In all of this there is a bad person, a good person and a victim who needs to be rescued. When you put that template onto social interactions, people will identify with one of these roles.
For example, when Speaker Pelosi was recorded saying she would love to punch President Trump if he came to the Capitol during the riot, people cheered her on if they saw President Trump as the villain causing the riot.
However, if you saw President Trump as the victim of a fraudulent election, then the aggression at the Capitol was more justified.
In these scenarios of persecutor and victim, we are vulnerable to a “rescuer” who offers simplistic but sympathetic solutions.
In Texas the solution is to be “tough” on crime. Seeing campaign ads depicting poor victims of crime stimulates our fears and our desire for someone to come in and fix (rescue) us from this mess.
This has nothing to do with the reality that anyone can now carry a weapon in Texas and no politician will challenge the spread of assault weapons.
Voting requires clear thinking about the important issues facing Texas, which requires looking over the hype to see the true track record of people seeking your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.