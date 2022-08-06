I don’t mind the climate change nuts in the White House not having a sense of humor. I do mind their nativity. For years we’ve been told this “Big Blue Marble” we live on should be viewed as one big community. That what happens in one part of the will affects the entire world.
Along comes the Biden administration and he decides we are the only one to suffer. He stops the pipelines that would continue to allow us to be energy independence and support our European neighbors against threats from the rouge Russian regime and ensure the CLEAN development of our fossil fuels and he turns that over, the jobs and profits to foreign governments that not only have much less restriction than ours but hate us.
So, in a few years when they are out of office and the atmosphere comes to our shores with their filth, we will pay another price with illness and airborne pollution.
Add to that their shilling for the electric car market. It’s like a commercial with Cabinet leaders that we are paying. Talk about a conflict of interest. Add to that the money Congress makes playing the stock market. Guess who pays. WE DO. With the midterm elections around the corner, we need to dump the verbal promise individuals and elect individuals that know what it’s like to live in our shoes. The majority feel Biden Cabinet is made up of individuals that have not worked in our shoes for years or decades. We need fresh faces to explain that the administration is failing us, and we want a change of direction.
Last but not least if you see the polls, the 30 percent that approve of the Biden Administration are the FAT CATS that he has supports with his policies. The rest of us understand that he’s not helping. Please think about whom you vote for next — a promise from a career politician or someone who will make the country better.
(2) comments
Biden is a traitor to the American people. They lie, cheat and hide their goals in bills that one reads and stick something we want in it so we will support it. What the government can't control it bans and let us the American down a dirty roads. Forcing us on to the concept of the
climate scam and then making millions on stocks is evil.
Climate change is only going to get worse, and according to Cambridge scientists there is a risk it might turn into a complete horror show. We need an environmental Promised Land to give us hope and to encourage public support. Check out www.stopsellingthedesert.org
