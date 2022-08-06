To the Editor:

I don’t mind the climate change nuts in the White House not having a sense of humor. I do mind their nativity. For years we’ve been told this “Big Blue Marble” we live on should be viewed as one big community. That what happens in one part of the will affects the entire world.

Wayne Jefferson

Biden is a traitor to the American people. They lie, cheat and hide their goals in bills that one reads and stick something we want in it so we will support it. What the government can't control it bans and let us the American down a dirty roads. Forcing us on to the concept of the

climate scam and then making millions on stocks is evil.

John Howard

Climate change is only going to get worse, and according to Cambridge scientists there is a risk it might turn into a complete horror show. We need an environmental Promised Land to give us hope and to encourage public support. Check out www.stopsellingthedesert.org

