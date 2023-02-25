Reader says workers tried to scam him into buying unneeded motor
To the editor:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Reader says workers tried to scam him into buying unneeded motor
To the editor:
Employees of a local business are conducting the following scam:
Once the installers finished installing my new garage door, they connected my existing garage door opener (which was working perfectly fine before they installed the new garage door).
After they connected the garage door opener (Elite Series Liftmaster Opener) to the new garage door, the installers claimed that the opener will not work at all because they couldn’t set the opening and closing limits for the garage door.
They pretended that they were working on my garage door opener for over an hour. After they couldn’t get the opener to work, they said that they need to call their master technician to work on the opener.
After waiting for more than an hour, the master technician showed up to my home. He started working on the opener and at the same time he was telling me stories about why my garage door opener will not work. He was talking about how old my existing garage door opener is, how heavy the new door is and the motherboard could be fried.
He was coming up with all type of excuses about why the garage door opener will not work.
He worked on my garage door opener for approximately 30 minutes and then came down off of his ladder and went out to his vehicle to get a binder that had brochures of new garage door openers and prices.
He tried to sell me a brand-new garage door opener and he said if I picked one, he could install it the next day.
He tried his best to convince me to buy a new garage door opener, but when I called this business to schedule an appointment for a new garage door opener install, they said that they couldn’t install it until the next Wednesday, which was approximately five days away.
After the master technician and the garage door installers left my home, I manually closed my garage door.
The next morning, I decided to YouTube how to set the limits on my garage door opener.
I found a great video of a person with a garage door opener exactly like mine. I connected my garage door opener to my new garage door and I started the video and I followed his instructions.
It took me approximately 5 minutes to follow his instructions, and now my garage door opener is working perfectly fine, just like it is supposed to.
Roderick Marshall
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.