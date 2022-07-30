There are so many levels of grotesque horror here; it’s hard to know where to start. Perhaps, this is the most perplexing aspect of it all: In what civilized world is a 10-year-old carrying a child to full-term, not considered as being a risk to her life?
Childbirth can be risky situation even for a healthy grown woman. For a child, the risks are compounded exponentially.
The physical and psychological impact of forcing his girl to continue with an unwanted pregnancy equates to nothing short of torture. Children’s bodies are not designed to nor meant to give birth. Compared to adult women, young pregnant girls face a much wider range of high-risk complications
In many cases, a C-section is necessary.
The risks are clear. It takes a megaton of delusional thinking or outright abject denial to think otherwise. Pregnancy, for a young child, poses risks not only her emotional and mental health, but to her physical health as well. It oftentimes can put her life at risk.
If those who were so adamant that this young girl remain pregnant are truly pro-life, I must wonder whose life are they even concerned about? It’s certainly not the life of this 10-year-old girl, who would have been forced to carry her rapist’s baby to term.
This young child has already been severely traumatized and violated by a rapist. She was also violated by her own state, via Ohio’s newly enacted, draconian “Heartbeat” law.
By law, this little girl “somehow” failed to meet the stringent criteria for an exemption which would have allowed her to receive care in Ohio. It is important to note that there is no exemption for rape or incest at any age.
The verbiage used is purposely nebulous. It was written so as to allow room for varying interpretations among caregivers. Interpretations that can be easily be tailored to align with a physician’s personal feelings concerning abortion; i.e. what may be considered “substantial impairment” to Dr. A may not be considered “substantial impairment” to Dr. B.
The fact is that this girl did face serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment.
Thankfully, she had the freedom to travel across the state line to receive medical care. Seemingly, she traveled just in the nick of time, as restricting a pregnant woman’s freedom of interstate movement is next on many states’ agendas.
A final word to those right-wing Republican officials in Ohio (David Yost, Jim Jordan et al) who blatantly mocked, politicized and exploited this girl’s predicament: Man-up, find some humility (dig deep, fellas) and apologize to this family for your reprehensible behavior.
