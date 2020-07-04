To the Editor:
Fort Hood honors Confederate General John Bell Hood.
Hood violated his oath and fought against the Union during the Civil War. Historians regard Hood as a “less than competent” officer. The racist general’s name is an insult to Black and Hispanic soldiers.
Some recommend keeping the fort’s name to remember our history.
Since the Civil War, there are many American soldiers who earned honors worthy of replacing Confederate generals on military installations.
Now is the time to honor these American leaders.
I proudly recommend renaming Fort Hood to Fort Oveta Culp Hobby. She has earned this tribute.
• Killeen’s Colonel Hobby was the first director of the Women’s Army Corps
• Colonel Hobby earned the Distinguished Service Medal for her service in World War II.
• Hobby was the first Secretary of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
• Her quote on the National World War II Memorial honors “Women who stepped up were measured as citizens of the nation. This was a people’s war.”
• The Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier & Family Readiness Center at Fort Hood is named for her.
• She is a member of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
It is time to change the name of Fort Hood to Fort Oveta Culp Hobby.
Allen Mesch
Author of “Preparing for Disunion” and “Teacher of Civil War Generals”
Plano
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.