Reader suggests renaming Fort Hood after a Native American tribe
To the Editor:
Farewell Fort Hood, we will miss you; well, we will miss your name. With the latest defense bill came a requirement to change the names of many installations with Confederate names. Okay, no big deal, but let’s name them after a common element of the area in which they resided, not after a person.
This is a great chance to recognize Native American tribes/nations. How about changing Fort Hood to Fort Comanche, Fort Gordon to Fort Cherokee, and other Army installation in a similar manner? Why not? We have several states named accordingly: the Dakotas, Wisconsin, Indiana, etc.
It would be great to recognize the heroics of a few soldiers, but how can we identify specific soldiers whose name will identify an installation for the long term? There are many that would deserve the honor, and many that would not get the recognition.
It would better to name installation for common elements of the area; Native Americans would be a great choice and should be recognized. Too long they have been noted as defeated people, not the people that first settled in our country. Let’s do the right thing in renaming Army installations in the South. I think that Fort Comanche has a great sound; it flows off the tongue.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
