To the Editor:
Fort Hood honors Confederate General John Bell Hood.
Hood violated his oath and fought against the Union during the Civil War. Historians regard Hood as a “less than competent” officer. The racist general’s name is an insult to Black and Hispanic soldiers.
Some recommend keeping the fort’s name to remember our history.
Since the Civil War, there are many American soldiers who earned honors worthy of replacing Confederate generals on military installations.
Now is the time to honor these American leaders.
I proudly recommend renaming Fort Hood to Fort Oveta Culp Hobby. She has earned this tribute.
• Killeen’s Colonel Hobby was the first director of the Women’s Army Corps
• Colonel Hobby earned the Distinguished Service Medal for her service in World War II.
• Hobby was the first Secretary of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
• Her quote on the National World War II Memorial honors “Women who stepped up were measured as citizens of the nation. This was a people’s war.”
• The Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier & Family Readiness Center at Fort Hood is named for her.
• She is a member of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
It is time to change the name of Fort Hood to Fort Oveta Culp Hobby.
Allen Mesch
Author of “Preparing for Disunion” and “Teacher of Civil War Generals”
Plano
In response to the current controversy over the names of landmarks and public installations recognizing or honoring former Confederates, it is informative and instructive to look at the individuals who are honored, not the causes for which they served for a brief period of their lives or careers. Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon and West Virginia senator Robert C. Byrd, whose name adorns numerous public buildings, institutions, and landmarks, was judged by his later years, and his changed values and public service after his transformation. Why aren’t former Confederates offered the same acknowledgment of their values and citizenship after the war?
An example is former Confederate General John Bell Hood—namesake of the U.S. Army’s Fort Hood (Texas)—a man who was much more than a soldier. Most 21st century Americans have no clue who John Bell Hood was, and those who do perhaps only know that he was a Confederate general in the American Civil War. Even when his name is Googled, it is likely that only basic biographical information will appear. Little public information is available that reveals John Bell Hood’s personal integrity and moral character that inspired am earlier generation of Americans to honor him.
Until recently it was assumed that the character and moral integrity of historical characters was sufficiently established, but political correctness has drastically changed the standards by which our predecessors are judged.
Hood was an 1853 West Point graduate who was wounded three times in combat, the first as a member of the famous U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Devil’s River, Texas in 1857. Hood, a native Kentuckian, adopted Texas as his home and after the Lone Star State’s secession in 1861 he resigned from the U.S. Army and volunteered for service in the Confederate army. Quickly rising to the rank of brigadier and then major general, Hood was wounded at the Battle of Gettysburg, losing much of the use of his left arm. Returning to duty in the fall of 1863, Hood was then wounded at the Battle of Chickamauga, resulting in the amputation of his right leg. After losing half his limbs, Hood recovered and continued to serve, eventually attaining the rank of full (4-star) general—at age 33 the youngest full general in American military history.
If Hood’s peerless resolve and dedication to his adopted home state and nation were not enough, his postwar conduct as an American citizen became a model among ex-Confederates.
After the war, Hood took the oath of allegiance to the United States and with his citizenship restored became a vocal advocate of reconciliation, urging Southerners to be patriotic Americans. In a speech to Confederate veterans in 1874, Hood said, “We must, my comrades, turn from the past, and meet with courage the mighty issues of the present and the future.” Urging reconciliation and patriotism, Hood added, “With a majority of Americans favoring peace and good-will to all, there will be a strong minority constantly probing the wound and arousing old enmities. Let us, nevertheless, welcome reconciliation upon a fair basis, for the sake of humanity and all that is dear to us, but remain steadfast to principle. Obey the law, and make as good citizens as we proved soldiers.”
An often unspoken modern reality is that any historical character who was in any way associated with slavery—whether a slave owner or not—or even affiliated with any past Federal or State government that recognized the institution of slavery, is now a target of derision and scorn. After the war Hood spoke of the subject of race and was a vocal advocate of the newly won rights of African-Americans. Hood advocated integration of African-Americans, and urged the rejection of racism, imploring Southerners, “To frown upon all such organizations – if they indeed exist – as that of Ku-Klux; encourage the education of the black man, wean him from those who would instill into his mind distrust and resentment, and make him our friend – for he has become an element of power, and we can ill afford to foster such an enemy in our midst.”
After the war, Hood was imminently respected by his former adversaries, most prominently General William T. Sherman, who defeated Hood’s army at Atlanta and in Tennessee in 1864. Hood and Sherman—who served as U.S. Army General-in-Chief from 1869-1883—became close friends after the war. Sherman visited Hood’s home in New Orleans in 1878, and Hood visited Sherman in Washington D.C. in February 1879. While there Sherman introduced Hood to President Rutherford B. Hayes (himself a former Union soldier), Vice President William A. Wheeler, Secretary of War George W. McCray, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Morrison Waite. Sherman’s respect for his former enemy John Bell Hood should be sufficient testimony to Hood’s character, and is illustrated in a condolence letter Sherman sent to Hood upon learning of the death of Hood’s wife.
Hood was also a man of deep faith, stating “The foot-prints of God upon earth are not the work purely of man. The almighty King of Kings controls and shapes the destinies of nations; and if, as a people, we seek to follow His word and truth, remembering that the end of man is an action and not a thought and that will is the measure of power, He will bless our efforts with prosperity, and bring unto us once more, hope, joy, and peace.”
The U.S. Army named Fort Hood in his honor. Other institutions and landmarks are named in Hood’s honor in several states. Before his name is removed and replaced from public places, those in authority and positions of influence should educate themselves about John Bell Hood, the man, soldier, and citizen, and do likewise for other former Confederates. Modern critics should also pray that their own beliefs and deeds are not judged by standards of society 150 years from today.
Stephen M. “Sam” Hood
Author of John Bell Hood: The Rise, Fall, and Resurrection of a Confederate General (Savas Beatie 2013); The Lost Papers of Confederate General John Bell Hood (Savas Beatie 2015); and Patriots Twice: Former Confederates and the Building of America after the Civil War (Savas Beatie 2020).
There were brave and honorable men on both sides of that horrible war. They fought for their ideals of what our country should be. Each one of them embodied the Spirit of America, that has formed each of us, to be who we are today. Leave the names alone. The war is over and it is history. Embrace it, learn from it, and move on.
