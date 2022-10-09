In a recent letter, “PETA official says no-kill shelters not answer to animal homelessness,” Teresa Chagrin claims that Killeen’s animal shelter faces two extreme choices: kill animals or warehouse them for months. There’s a third option: the No Kill Equation — a series of programs that include foster care, marketing, sterilization, pet retention, volunteers, and robust adoption campaigns, including being open on weekends and evenings when people are off work and families are together.
These programs are humane, readily available, affordable, and, when comprehensively implemented to the point that they replace killing entirely, effective. Indeed, communities across the country that embrace the No Kill Equation place 95%- 99% of animals, without turning animals away, putting public safety at risk, or warehousing animals. The average length of stay before adoption was 14 days, about the amount of time a dog or cat would spend at a boarding facility during a family vacation.
Collectively, the No Kill Equation has resulted in a nationwide shelter death rate decline of 90%, fewer people buying animals, more people adopting, and 30% fewer puppy mills.
By contrast, PETA kills roughly 90% of the animals it takes in, despite over $60 million in annual revenues. Why? PETA officials believe that sharing one’s home subjects animals to bondage and oppression: “Let us allow the dog to disappear from our brick and concrete jungles — from our firesides, from the leather nooses and metal chains by which we enslave it.” As PETA believes people are incapable of caring for animals and that those animals likewise cannot live in the wild, animals are damned either way and thus killing them is a “gift.”
So why should anyone listen to an organization claiming to know how to best run an animal shelter that itself is the functional equivalent of a slaughterhouse?
