To the Editor:

In a recent letter, “PETA official says no-kill shelters not answer to animal homelessness,” Teresa Chagrin claims that Killeen’s animal shelter faces two extreme choices: kill animals or warehouse them for months. There’s a third option: the No Kill Equation — a series of programs that include foster care, marketing, sterilization, pet retention, volunteers, and robust adoption campaigns, including being open on weekends and evenings when people are off work and families are together.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.