To the Editor:
On Saturday, April 2, you printed a political cartoon about the so-called “missing” White House phone logs from Jan. 6.
This has been shown/proven to be a false narrative. You can search the main alphabet news sites and you will find they have disproven this.
There are no deleted phone logs. What you have done here is perpetuate a lie. A lie with only one intention, and that is to hurt President Trump and feed the anti-Trumps’ narrative.
If this was intentional, or just sloppy or lazy journalism, you all need to take a hard look at yourselves and your mission.
There was once a day that the newspaper was the honest broker for truth, presenting the facts of both sides of a story. Sadly journalists have become nothing more than compromised mouth pieces for the politically correct or agenda driven narrative. And that narrative is very anti-conservative and anti-Trump.
Far too many Americans are too lazy or too willing to accept what they are fed. It feeds their preconceived notions.
I refuse to even listen to ANY of the alphabet news sources. I always try to take it a step further and still struggle to find the truth.
Truth has become subjective, and that seems to be where you all want it.
Gary Holdstock
Killeen
Editor’s note: The cartoon referenced in this letter was chosen and published prior to the posting of Associated Press news reports that explained previously reported gaps in the White House phone logs from Jan. 6, 2021.
(1) comment
Just another reason why we should impose occupational licensing on journalists to practice journalism. Far too much malpractice, fake news and deliberate lying
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.