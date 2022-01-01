To the Editor:
RE: Reader asks why Right not interested in learning the truth about Jan. 6 attack (Letters, Dec. 26 KDH).
The writer makes some assumptions about the motives of the “Right”. The biggest assumption is that we on the “Right” do not want to know the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection. I for one would like to know the truth — not the truth of the “Left” or the truth of the “Right” but the truth. I think that many on both the “Left” and “Right” want to know the unfiltered truth.
My truth is that the politicized investigation by the Democratic House and one RHINO Republican is nothing more or less than a witch-hunt. The writer has the unmitigated gall to invoke the also much politicized investigation into the Benghazi attacks.
In the case of the Benghazi “investigation”, the goal was to clear the Secretary of State for doing little to assist her ambassador and his people and being at the very least a contributor to their deaths. The writer might want to find a less controversial example.
The writer also makes the assumption that the sitting president fomented the insurrection. I am very sure that once the TRUTH comes out, that we will find that many who led the insurrection had a plan and the things on hand to make the assault on the Capitol happen. Was the president was the catalyst? Maybe. However, a good deal of planning by others made it happen.
As for the end of democracy, I think that many on the “Right” are very worried about the direction of this country. From the “Squad” that is working very hard to make America a socialist state. To the president who has caused by his actions prices for fuels to nearly double. To the “Left” wanting to make voter fraud much easier and much more prevalent. Do I worry about what America is becoming? Yes, I most certainly am.
What is the America I want to see? An America that rewards hard work. An America that does not demand the deaths of millions of unborn children. An America that teaches children how to survive in the adult world — not to hate the person next to them. An America that places worth on the knowledge, gained over decades, of Senior Citizens. An America that does not reward people for not working or for having more and more children that the parents cannot take care of.
It is very hard for me to understand the counter arguments to the America I want. America was built on hard work. America was built on family. America was built on God — in whatever form a person chooses to find him or her. These things are possible again. “Right” and “Left”, have to find ways to work together toward a better America. Not “Left” America or “Right” America but AMERICA.
Lastly, the United Stated is not a democracy. In the Pledge of Allegiance or the Constitution of any other of the founding documents is the United States ever called a democracy? No, it is not. The United States is a Representative Republic. We elect representatives and they make the laws for the republic.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
(1) comment
I applaud you sir for 'wanting to do things right', but as you say 'we that want the America returned to us before it's too late' for we do not have the America of our forefathers. You are correct that with a Socialist government that the left envisions, Maybe it will be fine 'until there is not enough money to go around' and then let the squalling begin. But I disagree with you on the preface that we in the Representative Republic and the notion that 'We elect representatives and they make the laws of and for this Republic. That may have been true over 200 years ago, but our country has undergone drastic changes from when this country had a truly Representative government and the one we have now for we do not, in my opinion have a government that truly abides with the laws that was established when our Constitution was written.
I abide by the notion, as people like to through out, that 'We are a Nation of immigrants' and rightly so, but in the same framework, I have to bring to the forefront the article that Roosevelt gave to this Nation in 1907 that, and I copy:
'In the first place we should insist that if the immigrant comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, that he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate any such man because of creed, birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated on in every facet his becoming an American... There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have but room for one flag, an American flag... We have room but for one language here and that is the English language.. And we room for but one sole loyalty and that is loyalty to the American people.'
And that, add:
We must especially be aware of that small group of selfish men who clip the wings of the American Eagle in order to feather their own nests.' End of copy.
Do we as of this date have the America that was envisioned back in 1776 or do we now have a government that is loaded with Socialists, Communists, or do we now have that 'fit the mold of 1776 that 'We immigrants assimilate to the government of the United States and none other or as we have changed to allow dual citizenship as was passed by our congress in 1967 or 196, and now allows one full month, in 2 cases I might add, for heritage of another form of government and not to this United States of America?
Do we want a form of government that allows for the establishment of only 4 out of 7 city council members to hold sway over the 153,000 citizens with no amount of recourse, that makes law over the citizens of this city without absolutely no recourse other than 'bite the bullet and take it'? I for one feel that is not the right government for me. Let us go back to the premise that the city council takes care of the budget and from that point on it is for the citizen to 'judge what s best for his family and vote accordingly through public voting'.
Yes, as I have said before. ''He's an old man that remembers what it used to be to be an 'American'. I long for this country to return to the old ways before it was corrupted by so many 'foreigners' who came to this country with the intent of 'Changing it to reflect what they just left'. If that is your motive the I say, 'if you do not want to fully assimilate to this country then go back to where you came from or if you do not like this form of government then go to one that is of your choosing, but do not change our form of government. People came to this country wanting a chance to 'work hard and make a new life and that worked for about 200 years then change took over.
Again, this is not the America that was envisioned by our forefathers and I want it back.
