To the Editor:
It is very interesting that the Texas governor wants to sign a law that allows anyone who wants to carry a gun to do so.
Since he is putting all the rest of us into the danger, the people demand that no politicians or even courts can stop anyone from carrying a loaded gun into their offices.
You want loaded guns? Then let’s have it and see how it goes.
The truth is, politicians think they will quickly disallow anyone from carrying a gun if they are in their office, so we will just vote them out of their office and put people in that allows guns anywhere.
The fact is we should really vote the ones who approved this idiotic law out as fast as possible.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(1) comment
What part of "SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED" do you not get. Criminals and thugs are already carrying guns WITHOUT government permission, permits, background checks and proper training. Why don't you move to Chicago or New York and see how their strictest gun laws are working out for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.