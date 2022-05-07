To the Editor:
Thank you, Bell County Commissioner John Driver, for making a motion last month to remove a Confederate soldier monument from the grounds of the county’s historic courthouse in Belton.
It has been more than 19 months since the Commissioners Court tabled any action related to the statue.
Driver said — during the April 25 meeting — that it was important for the commissioners to vote on the matter instead of continuing to delay action on it, according to a report by the Killeen Daily Herald.
Driver’s motion failed, however, when no other commissioner would second it.
Hopefully, the county will someday do the right thing and move this tribute to traitors and symbol of oppression to a more appropriate location such as, for example, a cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.
In the meantime, I just want to thank Mr. Driver for his effort to get the commissioners to take a stand.
Debbie Moore
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.