To the Editor:
I’m sending a “BIG THANK YOU” to Mr. John Clark, (KDH Correspondent), for his series on Unsung Heroes — honoring military spouses.
I used to open the paper and look at the obituary section first, but now, I look forward to the “Fort Hood Herald” each Wednesday, and then the obituaries.
Publishing profiles of this group of Heroes is commendable. It allows others to understand the struggles, challenges, sacrifices, celebrations and triumphs of our time as military spouses.
Different military assignments allowed families to travel and live in foreign countries, learn languages and protocols of other cultures and ethnic groups, develop life-long friendships, and learn other things no book can teach.
Spouses learned to manage the “family” organization, multitask, cope with grief and work through various situations, public speaking skills and how to decorate whatever quarters were assigned to the sponsor.
Even though there were highs and lows, I found a common thread in each and every story, and that is, how the military has made everyone’s life much better; thank God, there were more highs than lows.
I’ve read most of the profiles and have personally known many of them for years, but John articulated unknown details that gave ‘more life’ to the articles. I hope this series continues; I believe it helps our civilian counterparts respect and appreciate the military family in general, especially our veterans.
May God continue to bless America. Thank you.
Odie McGowan
Killeen
