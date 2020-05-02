To the Editor:
My husband, who had served 28 years in the Army, died last week and was laid to rest Monday, April 27 at the veterans cemetery. With the COVID-19 around us and Fort Hood restrictions, they were unable to provide him with a proper military burial.
That is when we experienced what the love and respect for a veteran from this community can mean for a grieving family. Cars, motorcycles, and jeeps lined the highway to the cemetery with families, soldiers, veterans and friends waving flags and saluting in honor of a fallen soldier.
I will never forget that sight and I wish I could thank each individual for their kindness and respect. Inside the cemetery, family and friends came together with their own ceremony; the family chaplain offering words of comfort, 1st Sgt. Holden’s son and son-in-law folding the flag in the military manner and his 10-year-old granddaughter playing taps on her violin with such feeling for her Grandpa, who so enjoyed her music.
A soldier never had such a grand send-off and, again, my grateful heart says thank you to everyone.
Mrs. Lewis Holden
Killeen
