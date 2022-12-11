Thank you to those members of the Harker Heights City Council that voted to uphold the Texas State Constitution and Texas state law by rejecting Proposition A, the marijuana initiative currently being pushed by a vocal group from Austin.
Thank you also to the KDH for publishing the city manager’s very logical explanation of why they cannot take the action some folks would like.
While we no longer live in Harker Heights, we did live there for 23 years, raised our family there, still own and operate a business there, and still pay taxes there.
It seems totally illogical that a municipality would encourage their population to openly break state law. What would Proposition A mean for the area’s relationship with Fort Hood, not to mention the confusion for our law enforcement officers at a time in our society when they clearly need our support?
Perhaps there will be a day when the State of Texas decides to legalize marijuana, but that day isn’t here yet.
In the meantime, those of us that care about Bell County should continue to voice our concerns because we actually live here, not in Austin.
Dianne and Michael Campbell
