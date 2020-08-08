To the Editor:
Yesterday (Aug. 4) we had a minor emergency requiring an ambulance and EMS personnel. The CCFD was paying respects to a fallen comrade so they were not in attendance.
They had, however, covered all bases, as when I called 911 for help I was told the Killeen FD was responding. They did and provided us marvelous care.
It is great living in an area that plans ahead and despite the circumstances its citizens continue to receive the best of care.
Someone had to plan this coverage and this person or people need recognition. Positive recognition.
Larry Letzer
Copperas Cove
