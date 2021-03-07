To the Editor:
Last month’s 205 hours straight of temperatures below freezing was rough for everyone. Many people get recognition, and very deservedly so, ie, Police, firefighters, medical, grocery stores, and many more for their dedication and hard work. Again, they deserve it.
In addition, I’d like to thank those others who do their jobs in all manner of weather. Specifically, I’d like to thank Tracy and those like her. You may not hear about people like Tracy. They are the “behind the scenes” folks. Tracy works for the Killeen Daily Herald. She has been delivering my newspaper for years. Even so, I’ve never met her.
Like others working behind the scenes, her work is over before I even get up! Thank you, Tracy for your dedication and hard work.
Greg Schannep
Killeen
