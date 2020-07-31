To the Editor:
I want to send a note of thanks to the Harker Heights EMS, Police and Fire Departments for their response to my call on July 17 for my husband.
They arrived at my home in less than five minutes. Although he died, the EMS crew worked almost an hour to revive him.
A police officer remained with me until the Justice of the Peace arrived and his body was removed. He offered to stay as long as I needed him.
Words cannot convey my gratitude for the efforts, kindness and concern they all demonstrated during my devastating time of loss. You are all a gift to this city.
Debra Taylor
Harker Heights
