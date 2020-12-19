To the Editor:
Thank you, Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, for not supporting a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
You showed courage in sticking up for your beliefs, as did the Republican officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who chose democracy over pleasing President Donald Trump.
Thank you, Republicans, for following the laws and putting the country first.
And thank you, thank you, thank you to the more than 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden for president. As Biden said Monday, “Now it is time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history. To unite. To heal.”
A change in leadership should help us turn the page, unite and heal, but no one president can achieve these goals alone. “We the People” must also start putting country above politics.
Of course, Democrats and Republicans will continue to disagree about policy issues. But millions of Americans need to get more factual information and stop relying on political propaganda and conspiracy theories for guidance.
We need to stop demonizing groups of Americans. We should stop calling Americans who disagree with us politically “crazies,” idiots, socialists or fascists.
We need to remember that wealth, the military, Congress, the Supreme Court and political parties are not what make America great, but rather our ideals of freedom, equality and democracy.
These cherished ideals, along with our past, make up a large part of the glue that binds us together as a nation.
Debbie Moore
Harker Heights
