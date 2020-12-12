To the Editor:
Although I am neither a fan of President Trump nor my former boss, Secretary of State Pompeo, they and their Middle East team deserve praise and gratitude for the Abraham Accords that now include Morocco.
President Trump vowed to ease tensions in the Near East, in part to extricate our troops from intractable conflicts that have little to do with our core national interests.
It’s unfortunate his “Deal of the Century” was so biased against the Palestinians; otherwise he might have helped resolve their territorial dispute with the Israelis and allow us to have a more normal relationship with both peoples..
Had Mr. Trump shown the same grace and diplomatic deftness to his opponents and skeptics in the U.S., he might have been legitimately reelected and not seek to overturn the popular vote and Electoral College by judicial fiat.
George Aldridge
Belton
