To the Editor:
Isn’t it about time Americans understand how Putin invaded Ukraine so easily?
Russians follow his orders because Putin has his hands on the means of communication (news and education agencies) and also on the means of force (the regular police, and the secret police).
When Putin says “Ukrainians started this,” his political minions put it out as truth and the people believe it. We have many adult children in America today who follow their leaders to the edge of dangerous cliffs every day.
Putin also talked his country into allowing him to stay in power for 22 years.
Our representatives and senators are not telling this story because they are well along the path of accumulating corrupt lifetime power themselves. America is already partially Putinized.
True democracies put government into the hands of a constitutional law decided upon by all of the people. The people only know what to put into that law when they have thoroughly versed themselves in their own history and the history of other nations.
We have already disarmed our minds, so our liberties are quickly melting away.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.