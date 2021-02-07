To the Editor:
Some folks do not like the idea of our government giving $1,400 or more to our people to help the economy. If one does not like the idea, they can certainly help our economy by giving the money they receive to the local food pantry that is very needed due to the fact many of our people are without jobs.
Many crimes are being committed and our police are working hard to stop the crime. A lot of places do not pay the police enough, so contribute to your local police. Just don’t gripe and then keep the money yourself.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.