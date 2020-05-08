To the Editor:
If businesses like Walmart are not going to disallow anyone without a mask to wander around their store, how are we going to end this coronavirus problem.
If a person refuses to wear a mask to protect themselves and others, then we should refuse to shop at that store.
Stop going to stores that won’t protect you and your family — and both they and the people who won’t wear a mask can both go out of business.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
