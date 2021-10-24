To the Editor:
Most of us could benefit from a more balanced diet rich in plant foods, and according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans there’s also room in our diets to choose lean beef more often.
Lean steaks, roasts and ground beef provide high-quality protein, iron, zinc, B vitamins and other essential nutrients that help offset nutrient shortages at every life stage. Although, I didn’t always know the nutrition science of beef.
In middle school, I stopped eating red meat because I thought beef was bad. It wasn’t until years later, as a registered dietitian, I dove into credible research and discovered beef is actually a nutrient powerhouse.
Beef’s unique nutrient profile cannot be effectively manufactured in a lab and beef’s unmatched flavor cannot be replicated.
As a mom and healthcare professional, I feel confident feeding beef to my kids. There are nearly 40 cuts of lean beef according to USDA standards, many of which can be part of a heart-healthy diet. Beef’s fantastic flavor is an ideal vehicle to offer more vegetables and whole grains to my family.
I encourage readers to educate themselves on including beef in a healthy, whole foods diet.
Stacey Mattinson
MD, RDN, LD
Liberty Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.