Reader urges cutting salaries for Congress to fund postal service
To the Editor:
We have a president who is cutting funding for the Post Office so voters who wish to vote by mail and avoid the virus may have their ballots so late their vote cannot be counted. We have politicians who we are paying large amounts of salary yet hardly any work is getting done because they cannot agree with anything. Our people are suffering and losing everything they have including food for families. Our nation is constantly in one mess after another.
We the people decide what we want and the President and Congress must follow the people’s orders.
Let’s vote to cut politicians salaries to one third until the Post Office has the funds to accept mail in ballots. Let’s require all politicians to stay in Washington and work eight hours daily. Require that government must print this truth to our people.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
