To the Editor:
A new tax for us! Embedded in our president’s infrastructure bill is the funding of a test to determine the feasibility of imposing a “per mile driven” tax, expected to be around eight cents a mile. At this point, it is not known whether this will replace the current gasoline tax, and there is a possibility that it could be posed in addition to that tax. Monies would be used to help fund infrastructure.
This is but the beginning of this administration’s agenda to socialize all aspects of our life. In the past, other countries did the same, and with devastating results. We must be aware of who we put in office, and the potential power they could achieve. This is true at the grass roots level, too. The wrong candidate can ruin all aspects of each citizen’s life, financial, personal freedoms, and quality of life. Next year we have an opportunity to correct many wrongs, make governments at each level, truly citizen oriented. Please research and vote your conscience, not your political party.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
(1) comment
They want absolute power.and all your money and your guns of course. Look at Australia where years ago they conficated their weapons for safety and now they are silence while their government rules.. the same idea is coming. We need to come together and deport any and all socialist now..any representative who Does not represent us period. The police and the military to back us all ..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.