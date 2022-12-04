Veterans in Texas and across the country experience numerous barriers to health care, and a new change being considered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) could leave them without access to lifesaving care. The VA’s proposal to cut its reimbursement rate for emergency air medical services would force air ambulance bases to close, causing devastating loss of critical medical care for veterans.
The air medical industry plays an important role in Texas — home to the second largest veteran population in the country — and connects those without direct access to a trauma center to the nearest medically appropriate facility.
These air ambulance transports take place within what trauma doctors call the “golden hour,” the first window after a traumatic injury when the right kind of medical care received can lead to vastly better patient outcomes. Without the high level of care provided by air ambulances, the lives of veterans and rural Americans are at risk.
That’s why we all need to urge the VA not to cut its reimbursement rate for air ambulances and to preserve access to this lifesaving care. We must protect our veterans just like they protected us.
