To the Editor:
As a Christian, I’m very concerned about the upcoming elections, from local to state to national.
The two major parties are polar opposites in their agendas.
The key issues for me are religious liberty, the sanctity of life, supporting the traditional family, and limiting the role of government.
Here is what’s at stake in the upcoming election, as stated by R. Albert Mohler, Jr, President of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary: “Our two political parties represent two radically different visions of the nation and its future, two different understandings of the role of government, two very different ways of reading the U. S. Constitution, and two different moralities.”
Don’t take at face value what members of either the Democratic or Republican parties say; go read their platforms and then vote.
As Psalm 33:12 tells us, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord ...”
Phillip Moore
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.