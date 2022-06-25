Reader wants armed police officers, teachers in schools to stop shooters
To the Editor:
Let’s see, for the last fifteen or so years we’ve tried to protect our children in schools with a small KISD police force stationed primarily in our four (soon to be five) high schools and a roaming police presence in our middle and elementary schools.
These officers are properly licensed peace officers and fully armed. However, we have no concealed carry teachers or staff members who might be voluntarily trained to assist our police officers in the event of murderous active shooter in one of our schools.
More recently, many nearby school districts have tried “Resource” officers in schools. I understand they are not armed and have no protection requirements. This is another “pull my hair out moment” for me. Why don’t we have armed police officers stationed in all our schools in Texas supported by teachers and staff members who are willing to carry a concealed weapon to keep our children safe? You may think this is inappropriate for elementary and middle schools. I believe 19 dead children and two dead teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is far more inappropriate than worrying about sensibilities.
Some will argue that we cannot afford to do this. My question is how can we not afford to do this? If we can send $40 billion of our tax dollars to help Ukraine protect its citizenry from murderers, surely we can do the same for our own children! If we whine and snivel about money while our kids bleed out in their classroom, we have failed them miserably. We will be complicit in the next murderous attack by a lunatic on our precious children.
Yes, we can limit points of entry to our schools. Yes, we can build fences around our schools. Yes, we can lock our classrooms and offices. All of these are good ideas. However, they are all inadequate to stop a mad man with a rifle, handgun, and a manifesto of determination to kill kids in their school. It’s been said many times over the best way to stop a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun.
We know how to protect our kids in school. However, our current crop of state and national legislatures of both political parties don’t seem to have the courage to do anything that might offend someone. I am offended by their inability to lead. I am more offended by their inability to keep our children from being murdered in school. Some of them are beating the dead horse of gun control. For some reason they fail to make the connection that some of our major cities have very strict gun controls, and the highest murder rates. It is not guns. It is crazed people with a murderous intent that we must identify and stop before they act.
Locally, we can and must do better by hiring police officers for all our schools and allowing armed teachers in school. Perhaps we should spend our tax dollars on protecting our children rather than building Roman like amphitheaters (football stadiums) with Astroturf and million-dollar scoreboards. I believe our community and our children would be better served.
Please pray for our neighbors in Uvalde. They are living a terrible horror and will be for some time.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
