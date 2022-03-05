To the Editor:
Christina Robinson, “In the Spotlight” on Feb. 25 (Harker Heights Herald), decried the lack of sidewalks in Harker Heights. How is that whole project coming along?
I take my life (and my kids’ lives) into my hands every time I go for a walk around my neighborhood for my health.
Let’s get an update on that. Let’s do some investigative reporting; hold our elected officials accountable.
I did read something about it a while ago in the newspaper, and I even took action.
I had an idea for increased property tax reimbursement that I emailed to our city manager and mayor.
What is the status of that effort? What can I, as a citizen, do to get some sidewalks in my city even faster?
Sarah Williams
Harker Heights
