To the Editor:
The Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe vs. Wade. What’s next for Texas?
We already have the highest minority maternity mortality rate and the highest rate of unplanned pregnancies of women ages 15-44.
Implementing the Heartbeat Act certainly won’t decrease maternal mortality or lead to fewer unwanted pregnancies.
The law even discourages doctors from specializing in Obstetrics or Gynecology. It’s being criminalized.
What are some consequences of the Texas Heartbeat Act?
Girls will still be victims of incest, women will still be raped, and now Texas is making them carry the rapist’s babies to term.
What options do Texas women have? Surrender for adoption?
Have Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican legislators considered the economic impact on Texas?
According to the Juvenile Law Center, 90% of children in foster care end up in jail before or after they turn 18, the “School-to-Prison Pipeline”.
This increases the need for taxpayer-funded private prisons. According to the Texas Tribune, “a federal judge ruled that Texas violated foster children’s Constitutional Rights, writing that ‘they often age out of care more damaged than they entered’”.
Currently, Child Protective Services in Texas is underfunded, understaffed, and undertrained. An increase in births essentially means more Texas children will be neglected. Unless Texas increases funding to care for these children in CPS, schools and food programs these birthed children will have deficient lives.
Conservative Texans tend to implement “righteous” laws, but ignore the consequences.
Mayin Ho
Killeen
