To the Editor:
RE: “Belton ISD to allow some staff to carry guns on campus” published Jan. 29.
A statement in the article attributed to an “Austin-based news outlet” that only 84 out of 1,204 school districts have opted into the program (School Marshal) is quite misleading.
In Texas, districts have a number of options to protect students, ranging from having their own school district police department to doing nothing. The Legislature has approved two different programs that allow for armed school staff members other than school district police. These are the School Marshal Program and the School Guardian Program.
The Marshal Program requires 80 academic hours and shooting qualification (with a very minimal standard). It is a one size fits all program and can only be taught at a few selected police training centers. Due to its length, it is quite expensive.
The Guardian Program is only two days but requires more range time and a significantly higher qualification standard (equivalent to a License To Carry instructor).
The Marshal Program focuses on laws, processes, and procedures. The Guardian Program ONLY focuses on protecting students (to include ensuring the security of the firearm) and stopping a threat.
The Guardian Program can be tailored to fit the particular school or district and can be taught at the district’s schools. The number of districts that have chosen the Guardian Program, according to the Texas Association of School Boards, as of the start of the current school year, was almost 400. Added to the 84 that have the Marshal Program, the total number of districts that have chosen one of the options for armed staff is approaching 500 out of 1,204, well over one-third of the districts in Texas.
Every district is different and every school has different problems. Thankfully the Legislature has given the residents of Texas options to do what is best for their individual community and quite a few districts have exercised their option to allow properly trained, armed staff to protect students.
William Nance
Copperas Cove
