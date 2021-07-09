To the Editor:
I read with horror your editorial dated July 7, where you feel that curbing arbitrary disparities among national rules of taxation which you admit is detrimental to the United States and its workers is considered significant progress.
Why would you be pro anything that was detrimental to the United States or its workers?
Whose side are you on?
Craig Brown
Killeen
Editor’s note: The editorial to which the writer refers states that current disparities in taxation rules and the distorted investment patterns they produce are often to the detriment of the U.S. and its workers. The global tax plan would curb those disparities.
