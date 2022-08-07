To the Editor:
It appears the current administration is considering forgiving $10,000 of student loan debt. It has been suggested even forgive $50,000.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
It appears the current administration is considering forgiving $10,000 of student loan debt. It has been suggested even forgive $50,000.
I worked every summer from the age of 13 to save money for college. Long hard hours in the hot sun while many friends were playing ball or vacationing. In college I took all my classes in the morning and worked every afternoon and a lot of nights. I had no intention of taking a loan. I don’t mind others took a loan. But, they should not be asking for forgiveness.
I was taught not to take loans, and if it was necessary, pay it back as soon as possible. I’ve one question: If $10,000 is forgiven, will I be sent a $10,000 check for not taking a loan?
Jasper Hunter
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.