To the Editor:
I couldn’t help but notice as I recently read in the KDH the efforts of those promoting the decriminalization of marijuana in which they had scheduled a planning meeting at one of our afterschool facilities that host youth events.
They said they were interested in what our youth had to say. What they’re interested in is influencing our children with left-wing liberal ideologies and philosophy.
It’s what we’re seeing across this nation with the drag queen events held in our public libraries.
I want to thank the Herald for questioning their selection of the venue; as I understood it, they abruptly relocated elsewhere. It just shows their thinking is stinking. And we want to support them in public office in some capacity? I don’t think so.
I’m not sure why anyone would listen to an Austin liberal coming into Killeen telling us to disregard state laws in favor of self-control, knowing full well it will put our local officials in conflict with the state.
Let’s recognize it for what it is. It’s conflict they seek. If they landed an elected position, just how many proposals they would make in disregard to legal law?
Let’s not find out. Say no to Prop A and send these left-wing liberals with their tails between their legs back to Austin. Furthermore, comparing the decriminalization of marijuana to the legalization of alcohol being successful with responsible adult usage, what world is she living in?
The overwhelming need for substance abuse facilities in every city in America, is not because we have an abundance of adult responsible usage.
They say marijuana is a gateway, but I’m here to tell you alcohol is. Kids begin drinking at an early age at home because their parents are responsible users? Duh! Then because our society is still wallowing in Timothy Leary’s world, “if it feels good, do it,” our kids go on to harder substances because they are emulating their not so responsible parents.
It’s past time we as responsible adults encourage our kids to promote a healthy lifestyle instead of enabling them. I should know. I’m a survivor of a dysfunctional family raped by alcohol, who went on to abuse just about every known illegal substance in the books. Ended up with a needle in my arms, hepatitis C, DWI, DRUG conviction, several divorces, AWOL from the Air Force and much more I could share.
Just how many young people are carrying the same scars? Stand up Killeen for our future, our children and say no to Prop A.
Jim Mattson
Killeen
