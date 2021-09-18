To the Editor:
For the last 20 years or so trash was picked up on Monday.
A tiny little note said “no pickup on Monday.” Most of us on Silverhill Drive had the cans a the curb. A little more warning, please.
Monika McLean
Killeen
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
For the last 20 years or so trash was picked up on Monday.
A tiny little note said “no pickup on Monday.” Most of us on Silverhill Drive had the cans a the curb. A little more warning, please.
Monika McLean
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.