To the Editor:
Our regular vet did not have any appointments available when our elderly kitty got sick last year.
Relieved to get in at another vet’s office, I gave a detailed explanation of my cat’s symptoms. We had a seat, and within a few minutes, a young lady appeared with a clipboard and a calculation of over $600, covering the recommended tests and procedures for me to sign off on.
$600!! Nobody had even looked at my kitty yet! I was quite stunned and asked if all of those tests etc. are absolutely necessary. Could somebody perhaps have a look at my cat first?
I was asked to sign the refusal of the recommended treatment plan.
The second test/treatment proposal was about $400.
Again, I asked for just the absolute necessary tests, please, at least until somebody has had a look at my kitty.
The third time the bill was whittled down to under $200.
I did not dare to raise my eyes to the other people in the waiting room.
Eventually, we saw a capable vet —she examined my kitty and found nothing horrendous.
She prescribed fluids, some meds to increase appetite and antibiotics.
The final bill was about $260.
Kitty felt better soon.
The point of this story: Of course, vets have to make money. But is this kind of practice, trying to get people to spend these huge amounts of money, very possibly unnecessarily, ethical?
Not everybody will dare argue about the proposed treatment and test plan. They will just pay it. It is stressful to be made to look like a stingy rat in an office full of fellow animal lovers.
I still feel a sensation of anxiety, shame, helplessness and anger from this day and hopefully, will never have to visit this particular vet’s office again!
Nicole Frabel
Killeen
