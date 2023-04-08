To the Editor:
I just wanted to give thanks for Harker Heights’ Healthy Homes program, and perhaps encourage or enlighten.
Although they’re underfunded and short-staffed, me and my fiance survived the cold and got some necessary resources for new jobs we obtained.
We got back on our feet in part to the officers there. Thank y’all.
We recently moved into a home after about four months of being completely homeless.
Brett Seaton
Harker Heights
