To the Editor:
As a sworn Bell County volunteer deputy registrar, I have heard it all ,,,
“I forgot to register to vote.”
“I don’t know where to register.”
“I have been told my vote doesn’t matter.”
“I am too busy to vote.”
“I don’t keep up with politics.”
“I don’t vote.”
“I have never registered or voted.”
“I think I’m registered, but not sure.”
REALLY? The good news is you can stop saying these statements and take action, because your vote DOES COUNT, but only if you are registered in the county you now live in.
2020 VOTER PALOOZA is next Saturday, Sept. 19. Here is your chance to show up at one of the 7 VOTER PALOOZA locations in Bell County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..
It takes less than two minutes to complete the registration form and you can do it from the comfort of your vehicle.
This presidential election is too important to leave yourself out of the process.
Every citizen of Bell County who is at least 17 and 10 months old can register now. Your last chance to register to vote is Oct. 5. Don’t wait until it is too late.
Your vote is your voice: use it and be heard!
I hope to see you at one of these locations on Saturday Sept. 19:
Killeen: Dollar Tree Plaza, 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Harker Heights: Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd and Purser Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road
Temple: Chuck’s BBQ parking lot, 8205 W. Adams Ave., and Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St.
Belton: Ag. Extension Bldg, 1605 N. Main St.
Your fellow citizen who is passionate about communities fully participating in the voting process,
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
(0) comments
