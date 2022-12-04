Dr. (Robert) Marbut was correct when he told the Killeen City Council that “Your homelessness is coming out of Fort Hood ... that’s your “number one problem.” But I would add that the big problem lies with the soldiers who wish to leave active duty, not making any clear plans for life after the Army.
As an Army chaplain, I did exit interviews for all soldiers leaving or retiring from the service in whatever unit I was assigned to.
I can easily say that over 75% of men and women leaving (as opposed to retiring) had not firm plans for after leaving the service. Few were forced to leave because of disciplinary conduct on their part.
When somebody leaves 2-6 years away from a retirement pension — there is another story behind “I just got tired” especially if the rank is lower. Many just said they “hate the Army and wanted to leave” stating “I will find something.”
I told them that this school of thought was wrong because unless you have some marketable skills that are equivalent to the job you want; civilian or military education; or a security clearance that will transfer to the civilian world — you will have nothing but hourly wage jobs at a lower financial level; not a career.
In the transition center, everybody had to write a resume. Still, many had no plans after the service — even at that point. The VA is good for the disabled. As one who has never filed a claim, there is nothing there for me.
Killeen, needs a social security office and HHS that can issue homeless people ID’s and a Workforce (unemployment office) to be located downtown to provide better help for people merely leaving the service.
Near it should be an office that can help process VA claims and get DD 214’s separation forms online to aid homeless veterans rather than telling them they need to order it themselves.
People with no fixed address need to start someplace; and giving them an ID is a great start.
Many homeless have mental/addiction issues and may not be aware of their situation, so locating a clinic with social workers who can place people is a way towards wellness. All this is time consuming, but better than leaving people out in the old and blame shifting the local military base for the problem.
