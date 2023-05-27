To the Editor:
Many students are preparing to graduate high school in our region this week. And you will get tons of advice!
Once the hype is gone, the reality of what to do next sets in. Going to further education — namely college, is increasingly done as a “time to explore oneself” in residential institutes of learning where everything but academics is prized.
When was the last time any university or college made headlines about a non-Nobel prize nature that was not related to the school’s performance in sports?
There is little, if any, follow-up done with graduates of higher institutes of learning see what percentage of their students pursued work related (even remotely) for the major or course of studies they pursued; nor if their graduates landed decent jobs.
This is an attitude is further exacerbated by the “Greek system” or sororities and fraternities which are mostly for social pleasure and only detract and degrade the purpose of colleges/ universities as institutions of academics — save Phi Beta Kappa, which rewards academic achievement.
Many a parent has said “I cannot control what they study even though I am paying”
Really? Then stop paying unless your children are learning how to make money with what they have learned after school ends. No talk about a car or cell phone until they earn both.
I went to school in the Northeast in the 1980s and got an unmarketable modern language BA from a private university that gave me a scholarship for all but one year.
Needing to earn a living I worked on a factory assembly line. Which, after two years of promises to put me in international sales, I had to come to my senses that the factory was a dead-end job and decided to market my skills and enlist in the Army for 4½ years.
After becoming staff sergeant in less than three ears, I made a career of 23 years and retired outright at as a major at age 53 after further graduate schooling.
The service can only be a career move for 23% of adults between 17 and 25 that as of now are eligible for military service.
Enter the attractive but unrealistic battle cry by various political candidates telling everybody that college is a right that should be given to all and paid for by the taxpayer if a person is not fronted by family members.
The populist voice that all must go to “higher education” after high school is the blind mantra of many.
But nobody bothers to ask very important and relevant questions of “why do this; to earn what kind of living; and is what I am ending up with on paper marketable in and of itself?”
Nor “how will this teach ownership of successes as well as failures when everything is paid for?”
The failure issue is caused by school systems that graduate everybody to not deal with students that would otherwise repeat a year or a course that was failed.
The rest of our youth should carefully consider two questions overriding the desire to attend an institution of higher learning: what will be the value added to the building of a marketable career that can support me; and one day a family; and can the place I am choosing have education relevant to my goals?
No good answers? Go to a good trade school to get a skill you can sell or join the military as many have choosing a field with a relevant civilian equivalent skill set once you leave.
Also ask yourselves if there is a more money-saving way of doing further studies on a computer at home and in a self-paced way that is relevant?
Answer all this; and go forth (not back and forth because you never want to leave home) to higher and hopefully more if applicable learning that can quickly pay for itself.
Paul Passamonti
retired Army major
Killeen
(1) comment
This is so true. Many a student has discovered too late that their overpriced degrees in garbage like "gender studies" , and other useless and pointless degrees barely qualifies them for a job flipping burgers at McDonalds. They did learn to be anti American fanatical Marxists, believing genders are fluid and men can get pregnant.
