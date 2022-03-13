To the Editor:
The death of a Killeen teenager in front of a train is indeed a tragedy, but one that could have been avoided.
Many questions remain as to why anybody would be driven to this reckless behavior. The person did not intend to bring about their demise, but engaged in a deadly race across train tracks against a vehicle weighing thousands of tons.
Counseling of teens in this instance should include warnings to counter potentially self-destructive behavior and teach self-love and acceptance. This should be taught showing that there is no need to physically damage or alter oneself to please others.
Profess and teach that the importance of a person’s character is what counts.
Some time ago a person was killed on the tracks because they walked on active rails and apparently was so absorbed in the device they were hooked into, they did not hear the blaring train horn than can easily be heard miles away.
Rather than tell children to avoid active rails, look both ways before they cross anything, and above all not to race train or other traffic, an attempt was made to pass a law whereby people should have “one ear out” so they can listen for traffic.
Adults set a poor example by being on phones while walking or driving and causing more accidents.
Few people ever think of the individuals who accidently hit distracted, or in some cases, suicidal or reckless individuals.
These drivers or train engineers will now have to cope with replaying/reliving the split-second images of accidents that occurred through no fault of theirs.
We adults should instead lead not only by example, but by education of our children and not the turning of such tragedies into martyrdom, but a very important teaching point of what not to do. And at the same time engender responsible behavior on our children.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
