To the Editor:
The Association of Professional Chaplains requires the following to be a Board-Certified Chaplain (BCC):
A qualifying undergraduate degree and 72 hours (about 3 days) of qualifying graduate education, four units of clinical pastoral education (CPE), and the endorsement or formal support of a recognized faith group.
Texas Senate Bill 763, which says public schools/ISD’s may have chaplains, has no requirements other than a background investigation: “A school district or open-enrollment charter school may employ or accept as a volunteer a chaplain to provide support, services, and programs for students as assigned by the board of trustees of the district or the governing body of the school. A chaplain employed or volunteering under this chapter is not required to be certified by the State Board for Educator Certification.”
We owe our children a lot more than some self-styled chaplain who walks through our school doors and may use the allowance of so-called “programs and services” for an opportunity to proselytize or expound on values that parents may or may not share.
Church, religion, and spirituality is the responsibility of parents not of public schools. I say this as a former chaplain watching how many self-styled chaplains of various groups have no training or background in either theology or counseling and want all the attention of a pulpit without the sweat equity of seminary.
I understand that in Texas anybody who meets for a vague spiritual purpose with five or more people can qualify as a religion — but in schools we owe children much more than generic God talk.
I ask the ISD’s to not consider volunteer chaplains without clear mandates or standards but augmenting their counseling staff instead. Especially not to even give an appearance of establishing a state-funded religious entity thus violating the First Amendment, which prohibits this.
Schools need professional sociologists or psychologists on staff that will hopefully build children’s self-esteem and acceptance and not teach them that their religion or chromosomes are wrong.
Placing religious leaders in secular schools will cause problems when parents not of that “chaplains” faith group may feel discriminated against.
Paul Passamonti
Killeen
retired U.S. Army chaplain
Sorry, but wouldn't 72 hours of "qualifying graduate education" equate to about five years of grad classes? Equivalent to a doctorate of theology degree? Not "(about 3 days)".
