The headline “Killeen area hospitals fall short in 2023-2024 hospital rankings” is misleading and does a disservice to the hard-working nurses, physicians and team members at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and AdventHealth Central Texas.
The headline implies that these hospitals are not providing quality care. Particularly, the use of “fall short” and “not so fortunate” are inaccurate and unnecessarily inflammatory.
Regarding the US News rating systems, it should be noted that leading law schools and medical schools announced they would no longer be submitting data to U.S. News for their respective rankings over concerns about the “perverse incentives” and “harmful impact” such lists have on their missions. Some hospitals are beginning to follow suit, but there is a risk when uninformed articles like this are published.
Bell County is fortunate to have exceptional health care options with a lauded, academic, tertiary medical facility in BSHW Temple, the VA Medical Center, McLane Children’s and two community hospitals in West Bell County that meet or exceed quality metrics for community hospitals. With an epidemic of hospital closures throughout the country, in contrast, our population has the benefit of obtaining all their health care close to home.
The U.S. News hospitals rankings system is a dubious measure of quality and is, by design, biased against community hospitals. One of the biggest problems with the U.S. News rankings is that they focus on reputational factors rather than actual patient outcomes.
For example, the rankings give weight to factors such as the number of doctors on staff and the level of research activity at a hospital. However, these factors do not necessarily correlate with patient outcomes.
In fact, a study by the Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care found that hospitals with higher reputations often have worse patient outcomes than hospitals with lower reputations.
Hospitals that spend more money on marketing and advertising are more likely to be ranked higher in the U.S. News rankings. This can give these hospitals an unfair advantage over hospitals that do not have the resources to spend on marketing.
Another problem with the U.S. News rankings is that they are based on a small subset of data.
The rankings prioritize data from hospitals that voluntarily participate in the survey, and this data often does not reflect the full range of patients treated at a hospital.
For example, the rankings do not include data on patients who are uninsured or who have Medicaid. This means that the rankings may not be accurate for patients who are most likely to need hospital care.
Again, the physicians, nurses and team members at Seton and AdventHealth re worthy of praise rather than derision by use of poorly chosen descriptors.
