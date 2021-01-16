Retired teacher pushes educators to increase emphasis on civics
To the Editor:
The recent horrifying attack on our nation’s Capitol, has left me asking myself if anyone is focused on our children? Are school districts addressing the attack on the Capitol and reassuring students? I hope so.
Are we clearly stating that Americans who engage in illegal trespass, breaking and entering, threate-ningthe lives of Congress members and the murder of a police officer, are not patriots? They are crimi-nals and their choices have consequences. Responding with violence when your candidate loses, is never justified.
Let us renew our commitment to civics education. It must be taught. Host discussions to inform students about their privilege and duty to vote. Hold mock elections at every grade level. Model how to conduct them fairly and how to accept, with respect and grace, both winners and losers of those elections.
Principals must do their job of providing voter registration to all students of eligible age.
Teachers must challenge young minds to question what they read and hear in the news and on social media.
Unfortunately, the Information Highway has also become the Disinformation Highway. The idea that hundreds of thousands of Americans believe discredited conspiracies and falsehoods, is not only appalling, it is dangerous. On Jan. 6 we all witnessed the power of a constantly repeated lie.
Young Americans, some of whom will be our future leaders, are watching us. What lessons are they learning?
Students must practice the skills of critical thinking and evaluation if we are to avert a repeat of the past four years.
Without the ability to reason, research, cross-check and question sources of information, our democracy is weakened from within.
Educators everywhere, please step up! Engage your students in this moment of our history.
Suspend whatever lesson was planned and recognize that this is the most important “teachable moment” of your career.
Teachers: The future of this nation needs you. That future is our children. Seize the moment.
Irene Andrews
Retired KISD teacher
Nolanville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.