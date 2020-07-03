To the Editor:
I am proud of having been awarded the Bronze Star Medal with V device with 1/OLC (Oak Leave Cluster).
I am not a hero!
Come to find out that the regulation allows for this award to be given for Meritorious Service.
In the 20 years I served in the military I never heard of a single instance that this award was given for Meritorious Service, always with a “V” device (for Valor). I understand that this has become a practice in the military as a replacement to the coveted MSM (Meritorious Service Medal), which in my day was awarded (one of the many unwritten rules) to officers and/or retiring senior NCOs.
I believe that since opportunities have diminished to receive this coveted award with a “V” device, “the powers that be” have decided to award the Bronze Star Medal as a Meritorious Service Medal to officers and senior NCOs pretty much like the MSM (Meritorious Service Medal) was awarded in my day.
I am angry and disappointed that military soldiers wanting additional coloring in their “fruit cocktail” (awards worn in the uniform) have decided to diminish and tarnish the history and soul of this award. To say nothing of diminishing the honor and valor of all those that gave more than blood in the past.
Be that it may, so be it.
I believe the awardees should wear this medal proudly in their uniforms and have it entered in their military records.
However, displaying this award in your vehicle plates seems to me as if you are looking for recognition that does not belong to you (as you all may know the majority of the people recognize the Bronze Star Medal as a combat award, or as an award given to a soldier because of heroic actions taken above and beyond the call of duty).
To all of you that are basking in the glory of this award, I say wear it in the uniform proudly and have it in your military records but don’t claim the glory by displaying it in your vehicle plates unless it has a “V” on it!!
Use another award to lower your vehicle registration fees.
D. Demelli
retired sergeant first class
Killeen
